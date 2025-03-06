Chandigarh University Lucknow Collaborates with 10 Global & Indian Industry Giants to Offer Industry-Integrated Programs in Emerging Fields

NewsVoir Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 6: Aimed at bridging industry-academia gap by fostering industry-aligned futuristic education, AI-Augmented Chandigarh University Lucknow has forged collaborations with top 10 global and Indian multinational companies (MNC) in a landmark MOUs (Memorandum of Understandings) Signing Ceremony to offer next-gen industry collaborative programs in the field of Computer Science Engineering, Civil Engineering, Management & Commerce, Computer Applications.

Chandigarh University Lucknow signed these MOUs with industry giants including Google, Microsoft, IBM, SAS, Rabbitt AI, Quick Heal, KPMG, PWC, NSE and Grant Thornton in the presence of senior officials of these leading firms. With this collaboration, Chandigarh University Lucknow will offer 15 industry collaborative programs (8 UG & PG 7) in 3 academic streams including Engineering (B Tech), Business & Commerce (BBA/MBA) and Computer Application (BCA/MCA). With this Chandigarh University Lucknow has become first university in India to forge collaborations with 10 global industry giants in a single day in UP to offer industry collaborative programs in the futuristic and emerging fields of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Science, Data Analytics, Cloud Computing, Fintech and Cyber Security. Moreover, majority of these programs will be offered for the first time in UP in collaboration with these global and Indian industry giants.

As part of these collaborative programs, Industry experts will develop curriculum, ensure job placements, conduct collaborative research projects (at industry-sponsored high-end R&D labs and Centre of Excellences), internships, workshops, certifications, live industry projects (hands-on training using the cutting-edge technology and futuristic tools), guest lectures, ensure value-centric learning, competitions and mentorship programs with an objective to spur knowledge exchange and foster an entrepreneurial mindset among students and create the next generation technology and business leaders. The students will get the opportunity to work on collaborative programs to solve real problems of the industry. As per the collaborations, industry giants including Google, Microsoft, SAS, IBM, L&T and Quick Heal will offer Engineering programs and KPMG, NSE, PWC and Grant Thorton will offer Business & Commerce programs. Out of total 15 courses, while 8 UG courses will be offered in B Tech CSE (AI & ML), B Tech CSE Cloud Computing & Data Science, BBA (Fintech), BBA (Fintech) with ACCA, B Com with ACCA, BCA (DS) and B Tech (Cyber Security) with Com TIA, seven PG courses offered would be in M Tech (AI & ML), MCA (AI & ML), MBA (DS & AI), MBA- Applied Finance, MBA - Fintech, MBA - Business Analytics and MBA (BA).

World's 2nd Largest IT firm, Microsoft signs MOU with Chandigarh University to Nurture Futuristic Workforce in Deep Tech like AI & Machine Learning Chandigarh University Lucknow Becomes the first university to offer B Tech CSE AI&ML with Microsoft in UP

Pratyusha Thumiki, Technical Consultant at Microsoft, said, "As part of the MOU with Chandigarh University Lucknow, we've collaborated to offer technical courses that integrate AI early in students' education. Understanding AI is crucial, as it's a primary focus across industries today. For the BTech in AI and ML which will be offered by Chandigarh University Lucknow in collaboration with Microsoft, the curruciam has been signed in such a way students will get training in using the tolls in the latest AI and emerging technologies which will boost their skill sets and enhance their scope of job. By leveraging AI in learning, students will gain real-world skills, including Python programming and AI integration, which are essential for their future careers. The course includes practical labs where students will not only learn theory but also implement it, gaining insights into coding standards, error handling, and professional coding practices. This approach will be invaluable as they transition to the workforce." "Chandigarh University Lucknow is taking the right step and I hope other institutions will be inspired to follow suit. Students are the cornerstone of a nation's development. By integrating these skills into the curriculum, we not only strengthen education but also contribute to national growth and GDP. Ultimately, these students will lead the workforce and drive the future of technology."

IBM Chandigarh university Lucknow signs MOU with Tech Giant IBM to Nurture Future Leaders in the world of Business Analytics with Next-Gen Industry Collaborative Programs

Chandigarh university Lucknow Becomes the first university in UP to offer MBA Business Analytics in collaboration with IBM Gagan Agarwal (IBM) Head academic partnership and Jagdisha Bhat, Market Leader IBM Technology Expert Lab said, "IBM in collaboration with Chandigarh University, Lucknow will offer MBA Business Analytics course to provide project-based learning, quality management systems and practices, globally recognized digital badge and SME Visits and interaction. We will also provide access to digital content, experiential learning and equip students with new skills. Our program in Business Analytics is based on hands on experiential learning; today, industry is increasingly looking for students who have hands on practical experience as opposed to old years when students used to have just theoretical knowledge. Chandigarh University being at forefront, especially the AI-enabled Lucknow campus, they are giving new definition to AI. Such developments would be catalytic in leading the nation to become Viksit Bharat. The AI market is becoming bigger and bigger day by day, and we need to build the skills required within India. Going ahead, Chandigarh University is taking the right approach to skill students on AI and future-driven technologies. To enhance their learning experience, students will get the chance to participate in industry visit, IBM Day, hackathons and various other activities organized by IBM at regular intervals."

KPMG Two among world's Big Four Consulting Firms, KPMG and PWC sign MOU with Chandigarh University Lucknow to offer MBA in Applied Finance and MBA (BA) and BBA Fintech

Chandigarh university Lucknow becomes first university in India to offer MBA Business Analytics Program in collaboration with KPMG in UP Sankaran Venkataramani, Partner, Transformation, Business Excellence, KPMG and Amit Chaudhary, Technical Director, KPMG said, "As part of collaboration with Chandigarh University Lucknow, KPMG will offer MBA (Business Analytics) and BBA (Fintech) courses to the students. CU Lucknow students will now get access to a highly experienced and qualified faculty, state-of-the-art facilities and a global advisory board that comes from leading technology institutions and corporates."

In the joint collaborative program at Chandigarh University Lucknow, KPMG will focus on developing employability skills in the students from day one by involving them in industry live case studies, business data so that they can have first hand experience of the corporate environment. KPMG will not only recruit the students undergoing this program but will also help them in finding jobs in other financial institutions and consultancy companies. Amit Chaudhary said, "When we talk about student employability, one very important factor comes into mind is how much they know in the core concept from an industry perspective. One of the key factors as part of the collaboration between KPMG and Chandigarh University Lucknow would be that we will bring the industry-related datasets, case studies and deliveries to ensure that students are ready to face the challenges in the industry when they go for the job hunts. KPMG and Chandigarh University will be creating futuristic manpower."

SAS India Global leader in AI & ML, SAS to Nurture Next-Gen Data Scientists at Chandigarh University Lucknow

Chandigarh university Lucknow Becomes the First University in India to offer MCA AI & ML in Collaboration with SAS in UP A global leader in AI & Machine Learning has signed MOU with Chandigarh University Lucknow to offer industry collaborative programs for MBA-Data Science & AI program, MCA in AI&ML program, MTech in AI&ML and BCA Data Science programs.

Bhuvan Nijhawan, Senior Director, Education, SAS Asia Pacific and Freddy Jospeh Walespathy, Senior Business Manager, Education & Academia at SAS said, "In today's competitive landscape, businesses rely on data-driven insights for informed decision-making. By integrating SAS analytics into the curriculum, we aim to empower students with the skills and knowledge essential to thrive in the rapidly evolving industry." "With SAS analytics embedded throughout the coursework, students will gain proficiency in data analysis, predictive modelling, data visualization, enhancing their employability and career prospects in various sectors. As part of collaboration with CU Lucknow, SAS will bring the industry to the campus and give exposure to students on what is happening in the industry. Industry experts from SAS will physically teach in classrooms, provide exposure to live industry projects in SAS labs at Chandigarh University campus, provide global certifications and course curriculum will be directly coming from the industry so that students know what is happening in the industry which will not only make students industry-ready but also elevate them to global citizens. As per World Economic Forum 95 million new job roles in created in 3 emerging areas including AI&ML, Big Data and Data Science in the coming years so skilling Chandigarh University Lucknow students at its AI-enabled campus will prove to be a win-win situation both for the university and students," added

Quick Heal Chandigarh University Lucknow signs MOU with India's Top Cyber Security Firm Quick Heal to Bridge Skill Gap and Prepare Industry-Ready Graduates with B Tech in Cyber Security with Quick Heal

Chandigarh University Lucknow's industry collaborative programs to bridge Academia-Industry Gap, Creating Employable Cyber Security Graduates, say Top Quick Heal Executives Samuel Sathyajith, Senior Vice President at Quick Heal Technologies and Awadhesh Kumar Shukla, Training Head at Quick Heal Technologies, praised Chandigarh University Lucknow for bridging the gap between academia and industry.

"Having 10 industry leaders onboard even before academic session starts is an incredible achievement for Chandigarh University Lucknow. The collaborative programs, built with industry experts like Quick Heal, will offer a great platform for students as they will become employable immediately and benefit the industry from day one," Sathyajith said. On the B Tech (Cyber Security) program, Sathyajith said, "This program will provide students practical industry knowledge to understand the cyber security threats which is in prevalent in the market. With its 70% practical approach, this program will focus on Red Teaming, Blue Teaming, Security Auditing, and Blockchain, ensuring students gain real-world skills and Quick Heal certification."

Praising Chandigarh University Lucknow for providing AI augmented multi-disciplinary education, Sathyajith said, "Integrating AI into academia is crucial. With the entire program and syllabus built around AI, it's a remarkable approach," On the 3 million cyber security jobs, Shukla said, "Chandigarh University Lucknow students will have excellent opportunities across corporate, academic, and government sectors. With our virtual labs for hands-on practice and Quick Heal's 30 years of industry experience, students will gain the skills and support needed to be industry-ready."

Rabbitt AI Chandigarh University Forge Collaboration with Leading Global AI firm Rabbitt AI to Establish Centre of Excellence in AI at its Campus

Chandigarh University Lucknow Forged Collaboration with Rabbitt AI for Training Students to Develop Bleeding-edge Technologies The founder of the leading global AI development firm Rabbitt AI, Harneet Singh, said, "To nurture strong AI leaders of tomorrow at Chandigarh University Lucknow, Rabbitt AI will establish a world-class Centre of Excellence in AI at its campus to provide AI-focused training programs, certifications and workshops to students, faculty and professionals, conduct collaborative (industry-sponsored) research and innovation in AI, support startups and entrepreneurial ventures in AI through incubation program and launch industry focused undergraduate and postgraduate programs in partnership with corporates (Teaching and Upskilling Students) and launch real-world applications."

"As part of the collaboration with CU Lucknow, we will create industry-ready, world-class talent by training students through AI immersion and focusing on application-oriented learning and also work on forefront to tackle general public issues with the power of technology and collaboration. This pioneering initiative will allow CU Lucknow students, faculty and researchers to develop bleeding-edge technologies, and work on real-life challenges and industry pain points. In the first phase COE will be established in two domains including AI Applications in Agriculture and AI Applications in Healthcare. In the next phase, three more domains will be added including AI Applications in Defence, AI Applications in Digital Marketing and AI Applications in Computer Vision and Deep Technology," added Harneet. Grant Thornton

India's Top Accounting Firm, Grant Thornton Signs MOU with Chandigarh University Lucknow to Create Academically Strong & Industry-ready Talent Pipeline Chandigarh university Lucknow Becomes first university in UP to offer BBA Fintech with ACCA & B Com with ACCA in collaboration with Grant Thornton

Siddharth Talwar, Partner at Grant Thornton Bharat and Kamal Khatter, Manager, Grant Thornton, said, "Our collaboration with Chandigarh University reflects our dedication to equip students with the skills, knowledge, and industry exposure they need to become the business leaders of tomorrow. Our hands-on training, combined with insights from industry leaders, ensure that students gain practical, real-world experience. Our training methods empower students to develop crucial skills like problem-solving and strategic thinking and other essential skills, making them highly competitive in the job market." "We will provide hands-on experience on industry projects to the students so that they know what is exactly happening inside the organization and what they have to be prepared for when they face the real-world challenges outside the university; this is the USP we are trying to build. We empower students to do certifications which are global in nature and also provide scholarships that give students an edge over others. The curriculum designed by us is totally driven by AI. With the rise of AI, fintech, and digital transformation, hands-on experience is crucial in developing professionals who can navigate emerging challenges and drive innovation in the industry. Through this initiative, CU and GTBharat aim to create a talent pipeline that is not only academically strong but also industry-ready."

NSE Chandigarh university Lucknow becomes first Indian university in UP to offer MBA Fintech in collaboration with NSE

World's 7th Largest Stock Exchange, NSE Collaborates with Chandigarh University Lucknow to Nurture Future Fintech Leaders CEO NSE Academy Ltd Abhilash Misra said, "Ranganathan S, Associate Vice President of NSE Academy, said, "We are excited to sign the MoU with Chandigarh University Lucknow to offer a MBA FinTech program for its students. FinTech is a key driver across industries, and through this collaboration, we aim to equip students with the skills needed to meet the growing demand in the FinTech sector."

"Partnerships with industry are crucial in today's world, as they help universities prepare students for the future workforce. In the financial domain, including data and AI, NSE is a pioneer, and Chandigarh University Lucknow is making the right move by integrating AI and technology across all course domain - engineering, sciences, arts, and commerce. The demand for AI workforce is increasing and AI augmented education will help the students get jobs easy." "The curriculum is designed based on industry needs, ensuring a win-win for both students and the industry. So there is systematic learning which will help students get jobs in the future. Chandigarh University Lucknow is doing an excellent job in connecting with corporates and embedding industry-driven content into its courses," he added.

Pro Chancellor, Chandigarh University, Professor Himani Sood said, "To provide education aligned to the needs of industry and prepare our students with required skills to work efficiently in future jobs, Chandigarh University Lucknow has signed MOUs with 10 leading global and Indian companies. These collaborations with industry giants will go a long way in making our students future-ready and employable." "As per surveys, Indian IT industry is expected to see a 40 per cent increase in AI-related job roles in next 5 years and AI-augmented Chandigarh University Lucknow campus will be instrumental in catering to this job market base by training its students in deep technologies like AI. These collaborations with top industry giants will turn our students into future AI Leaders, Data Scientists, AI application developers, Cloud Solutions Architect, AI Ethics Specialists, Business Intelligence Analyst, Predictive Analytics Specialists, Banking and Finance Services Analysts, Highway Design Engineer, Bridge Design Engineers among others," added Pro Chancellor.

Jai Inder Singh Sandhu, Managing Director, Chandigarh University said, "Chandigarh University Lucknow is set to play a key role in upskilling Indian youth, preparing them to become the next generation of global technology and business leaders. In collaboration with industry partners, the university will offer skill-based, employment-focused training in emerging fields such as AI & ML, Data Science, and Data Analytics. Additionally, more partnerships with leading multinational companies are in the pipeline across various other sectors." Envisioned to foster a culture of sustainability and empower future global leaders, Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh, immerses 21st-century learners in a personalised and experiential learning experience, integrating an AI-powered academic model and a multidimensional, futuristic perspective on education.

Our Uttar Pradesh campus carries forward the venerable legacy of more than a decade of Chandigarh University, Punjab, which has established itself as India's No. 1 Private University and a torchbearer of groundbreaking pedagogy and research-driven innovation. The AI-augmented new campus offers a broad spectrum of industry-driven futuristic academic programs encompassing data-driven insights, virtual reality experiences, real-world simulations, corporate mentorship, international perspective, interdisciplinary research, cultivation of entrepreneurial spirit, and professional competencies. For more information, please visit www.culko.in.

