Tragic Motorcycle Collision Claims Three Lives

A tragic incident unfolded on Friday as three individuals riding a motorcycle were killed in a collision with a car, according to police reports. The victims were identified as Rinku (25), Sachin (27), and Dabbu (19).

The trio had traveled to Gautam Buddha Nagar on Thursday to prepare a meal for a wedding event. While returning home on their motorcycle, they met with the fatal accident on the Bulandshahr-Kakorh road, authorities said, adding that they died instantly.

The police have seized the car left at the scene by the fleeing driver. Kakorh SHO Narendra Singh stated that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)