Turbulent Skies: Addressing Aviation Close Calls

The FAA is implementing measures to address safety concerns following near-misses in general and business aviation. This includes a safety-risk analysis after a close call in Chicago and recommendations for pilots. Heightened incidents over Palm Beach and ongoing issues underline the need for vigilance in aviation safety.

Updated: 08-03-2025 03:52 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 03:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced steps to tackle safety issues after a near-miss on February 25 in Chicago involving a Southwest Airlines flight and an unauthorized business jet. The FAA is set to conduct a safety-risk analysis concerning close encounters between visually flown aircraft and those under air traffic control.

Safety concerns have mounted over the past two years due to numerous near-miss incidents. The FAA plans to enhance pilot awareness of pre-flight procedures and collision warnings. Acting FAA Administrator Chris Rocheleau emphasized the importance of vigilant, collective efforts to counteract safety complacency.

In another incident, three small aircraft breached temporary flight restrictions in Palm Beach, leading to a military response. Former National Transportation Safety Board member Bruce Landsberg echoed the need for constant awareness amid an uptick in aviation safety issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

