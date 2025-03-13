Left Menu

Surge in Passenger Vehicle Sales Amidst Decline in Two-Wheeler Dispatches

Passenger vehicle sales hit a record in February 2025 with 3.78 lakh units sold, a 1.9% increase from the previous year, despite a slowdown in demand. However, two-wheeler sales saw a decline, with significant drops in motorcycle and moped dispatches, according to SIAM.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 11:58 IST
  • India

In February, domestic passenger vehicle dispatches from factories to company dealers increased by 1.9% year-on-year to 3,77,689 units, according to industry data released on Thursday by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

These figures mark the highest sales for the passenger vehicles segment ever recorded in February, with a growth of 1.9% over the 3,70,786 units seen in February 2024, as noted by SIAM's Director General, Rajesh Menon.

Conversely, two-wheeler dispatches suffered a 9% decline year-on-year, reaching 13,84,605 units. Upcoming festivities like Holi and Ugadi are expected to boost demand, potentially ensuring a positive end to FY 2024-25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

