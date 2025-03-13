Left Menu

India Target’s Unfair Trade Practices, Recommends Anti-Dumping Duties on Key Imports

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies has recommended imposing an anti-dumping duty on Vitamin A Palmitate imports from China, the EU, and Switzerland, citing that domestic industries were adversely affected by increased imports. The finance ministry will finalize the decision, addressing disruptions from cheap imports under WTO regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 16:17 IST
India Target’s Unfair Trade Practices, Recommends Anti-Dumping Duties on Key Imports
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) in India has taken a decisive step towards protecting domestic industries by recommending an anti-dumping duty on Vitamin A Palmitate imports from China, the European Union, and Switzerland. This recommendation, which comes after a detailed investigation, suggests a duty of up to USD 20.87 per kilogram for a five-year term.

The DGTR's findings indicate that the influx of these imports has severely impacted the performance of local producers, affecting profit margins and returns on capital. The proposed anti-dumping duty seeks to level the playing field for domestic companies, ensuring fair competition with foreign producers and exporters.

This move aligns with India's broader strategy of imposing anti-dumping duties on various imports to safeguard domestic markets under the WTO framework. A similar recommendation was made for Insoluble Sulphur imports from China and Japan, crucial in tyre and rubber part manufacturing. The finance ministry will make the final decision on imposing these duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

Why SMEs struggle with AI adoption – and how they can overcome it

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025