India Target’s Unfair Trade Practices, Recommends Anti-Dumping Duties on Key Imports

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) in India has taken a decisive step towards protecting domestic industries by recommending an anti-dumping duty on Vitamin A Palmitate imports from China, the European Union, and Switzerland. This recommendation, which comes after a detailed investigation, suggests a duty of up to USD 20.87 per kilogram for a five-year term.

The DGTR's findings indicate that the influx of these imports has severely impacted the performance of local producers, affecting profit margins and returns on capital. The proposed anti-dumping duty seeks to level the playing field for domestic companies, ensuring fair competition with foreign producers and exporters.

This move aligns with India's broader strategy of imposing anti-dumping duties on various imports to safeguard domestic markets under the WTO framework. A similar recommendation was made for Insoluble Sulphur imports from China and Japan, crucial in tyre and rubber part manufacturing. The finance ministry will make the final decision on imposing these duties.

