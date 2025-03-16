Karur Vysya Bank Expands Reach with Three New Branches

Private sector lender Karur Vysya Bank has widened its footprint by inaugurating three new branches, with one each in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Vellore in Tamil Nadu. This expansion raises the bank's overall network to 880 branches.

According to an official press release, Karur Vysya Bank opened these branches in Ongole, Bengaluru, and Bagayam. This addition marks a total of 38 new branches opened by the bank in the current financial year.

The newly opened locations will offer a comprehensive range of services, including retail and commercial banking products, along with third-party insurance services. As of December 31, 2024, the bank reported a business volume of Rs 1,81,993 crore and posted its highest-ever net profit of Rs 1,605 crore for the last financial year.

(With inputs from agencies.)