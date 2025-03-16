Left Menu

Karur Vysya Bank Expands Reach with Three New Branches

Karur Vysya Bank has expanded its network by opening three new branches, one each in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Vellore, Tamil Nadu, raising its total to 880. The bank plans to offer various services from retail to insurance, reporting a business of Rs 1,81,993 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-03-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 16:09 IST
Karur Vysya Bank Expands Reach with Three New Branches
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Private sector lender Karur Vysya Bank has widened its footprint by inaugurating three new branches, with one each in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Vellore in Tamil Nadu. This expansion raises the bank's overall network to 880 branches.

According to an official press release, Karur Vysya Bank opened these branches in Ongole, Bengaluru, and Bagayam. This addition marks a total of 38 new branches opened by the bank in the current financial year.

The newly opened locations will offer a comprehensive range of services, including retail and commercial banking products, along with third-party insurance services. As of December 31, 2024, the bank reported a business volume of Rs 1,81,993 crore and posted its highest-ever net profit of Rs 1,605 crore for the last financial year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025