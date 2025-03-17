MP Proposes Honoring Saints with Train Names in Assam

BJP MP Dilip Saikia has proposed naming two trains from Assam to Delhi and Chennai in honor of prominent Vaishnavite saints, Srimanta Sankardeva and Srimanta Madhdeva. This appeal was made during a parliamentary debate on the railway ministry's budget allocations for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

Saikia, representing Assam's Darrang-Udalguri constituency, emphasized the need for a Vande Bharat Express route between Dibrugarh and Guwahati. Additionally, he called for a direct train service to Odisha, benefiting the significant population of Odisha-origin living in Assam.

In his speech, Saikia highlighted the vast improvements in railway infrastructure under the current government, citing an unprecedented budget allocation and electrification milestones that exceeded previous achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)