EU Targets U.S. Tariffs with New Aluminium Safeguards

The European Commission is planning to implement safeguards for its aluminium industry against U.S. tariffs. It proposes export duties on European scrap metals to protect the dwindling sector. These actions are part of a broader steel action plan, which may include new trade measures and export restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 20:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Commission is set to unveil protective measures to shield its aluminium industry from the repercussions of U.S. tariffs. This move is part of a broader initiative to prevent further market share losses and bolster the struggling sector.

According to a draft plan, the EU aims to introduce export duties on European scrap metals as early as the third quarter of this year. This action comes in response to the significant impact of U.S. aluminium tariffs, which threaten trade dynamics and could exacerbate declining primary production capacities.

The steel and metals strategy, scheduled for announcement on Wednesday, may undergo further revisions. Officials suggest potential export duties up to 25% on scrap metals, alongside a replacement for existing steel trade measures due to expire in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

