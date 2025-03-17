EU Targets U.S. Tariffs with New Aluminium Safeguards

The European Commission is set to unveil protective measures to shield its aluminium industry from the repercussions of U.S. tariffs. This move is part of a broader initiative to prevent further market share losses and bolster the struggling sector.

According to a draft plan, the EU aims to introduce export duties on European scrap metals as early as the third quarter of this year. This action comes in response to the significant impact of U.S. aluminium tariffs, which threaten trade dynamics and could exacerbate declining primary production capacities.

The steel and metals strategy, scheduled for announcement on Wednesday, may undergo further revisions. Officials suggest potential export duties up to 25% on scrap metals, alongside a replacement for existing steel trade measures due to expire in 2026.

