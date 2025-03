Air India's Transformative Journey Amidst Global Supply Constraints

Air India is on a transformative journey with its fleet upgrade slated for completion by mid-2027, according to CEO Campbell Wilson. The airline, currently facing global supply constraints, plans to maintain its position as a premium airline even amidst these challenges.

With the aim to refurbish all legacy wide-body aircraft within five years, Air India is battling supply chain issues, including seat and engine scarcity. Under Tata Group's guidance, the airline has ambitious plans to integrate Vistara aircraft, further enhancing its service offerings.

Despite market constraints, including a global supply-demand imbalance, Wilson remains optimistic about India's growing travel demand and sees opportunities to expand Air India's premium and first-class offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)