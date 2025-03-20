Left Menu

Brazil's Central Bank Tightens Grip: Interest Rate Surge with a Hint of Moderation

Brazil's central bank raised interest rates by 100 basis points, marking the third consecutive hike. A smaller rate increase is expected next, as signs of economic slowdown are monitored. New bank governor Gabriel Galipolo faces challenges aligning monetary policy with President Lula's growth-focused agenda amid global economic uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 04:44 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 04:44 IST
Brazil's central bank has once again tightened its monetary policy by raising interest rates by 100 basis points, marking the third hike in a row. The bank, while committed to its previous guidance, has hinted at a smaller rate hike at its next policy meeting as it keeps a close eye on a potential economic slowdown. The rate-setting committee, Copom, unanimously lifted the benchmark Selic rate to 14.25%, a level not seen since 2016, aligning with economists' expectations.

Market analysts are paying more attention to the central bank's forward guidance under the newly appointed Governor Gabriel Galipolo. Flavio Serrano, chief economist at Banco BMG, believes that the monetary tightening pace will reduce by half in the following meeting, predicting a 50-basis-point hike in May as the final move for this cycle. Galipolo's balancing act involves heeding previous guidance and addressing inflation concerns while navigating political pressures from President Lula's administration.

The central bank's inflation forecast has been slightly adjusted despite the currency gaining strength and weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter economic growth. Analysts from JP Morgan predict continuation of rate hikes with two additional 50 basis-point increases projected for May and June, finally culminating in a rate of 15.25%. Meanwhile, Brazil deals with a challenging global environment influenced by U.S. economic policies and uncertainties in trade, casting a shadow over Brazil's economic prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

