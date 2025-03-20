Left Menu

Tragedy on Ice: Overweight Plane Crash in Alaska Raises Concerns

A commuter plane crashed on sea ice in Alaska, killing all 10 onboard. Weighing over half a ton more than allowed for icy conditions, the aircraft's weight is being investigated. With no distress signal detected, the wreckage was found a day later on drifting ice.

Updated: 20-03-2025 04:44 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 04:44 IST
A commuter plane fatally crashed on sea ice off Alaska, the National Transportation Safety Board reported. Weighing half a ton more than regulations permit for icy conditions, the crash took 10 lives. Investigations into the aircraft's weight are underway, with official conclusions expected next year at the earliest.

The incident marked Alaska's deadliest plane crash this century, happening during a period marred by aviation accidents across the U.S. Weather conditions and the plane's weight are key factors under evaluation, though investigators urge caution until they release a full report.

The tragedy underscores the hazards small aircraft face under inclement weather. The Cessna Caravan was traveling approximately 150 miles from Unalakleet to Nome when contact was lost. Search efforts later uncovered the wreckage on a drifting ice floe.

