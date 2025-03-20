Afcons Infrastructure Wins Prestigious MIKE Award 2024

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd has been honored with the Most Innovative Knowledge Enterprise (MIKE) Award 2024, achieving this distinction at both global and Indian levels. The award ceremony took place in Bangkok on March 14, 2025.

Expressing his elation over the recognition, Mr. Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Executive Vice Chairman of Afcons, remarked, ''We are thrilled to receive the MIKE Awards for 2024, standing as the only infrastructure company globally and the sole Indian company to earn this honor. The emphasis on knowledge management distinguishes us, supported by an in-house knowledge repository and technical training that ensures efficient project execution.'' Key initiatives, including an in-house online library, kick-off workshops, and interactive classrooms, are pivotal to their strategy.

Granted by the International MIKE Study Group, composed of leading global experts in knowledge management, the award acknowledges Afcons as a frontrunner among infrastructure companies, celebrating its proficiency in leveraging knowledge assets for a competitive edge. As the engineering flagship of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, Afcons boasts over six decades of legacy, executing complex EPC projects globally and being ranked among the leading international contractors.

