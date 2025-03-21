Left Menu

Heathrow Havoc: Electrical Fire Grounds Flights Amid Power Outage

A fire at an electrical substation in west London has forced the closure of Heathrow Airport and caused a power outage affecting thousands of homes. The incident has led to significant disruptions, with authorities advising against travel to the airport. Emergency services are working to manage the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 21-03-2025 09:16 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 09:16 IST
Heathrow Airport is temporarily closed following a fire at an electrical substation in west London, impacting both the airport and nearby communities. The incident has resulted in significant travel disruptions.

Around 150 individuals were evacuated after the transformer fire, and the London Fire Brigade deployed 10 engines and 70 firefighters to control the blaze. The power outage caused by the fire has affected more than 16,300 homes, according to Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks.

Authorities have urged residents to avoid the area to ensure safety as emergency services work to address the situation. An update on the resumption of operations at Heathrow is expected once the power is restored.

(With inputs from agencies.)

