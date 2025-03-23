FAA Safety System Outage Sparks Aviation Concerns

The Federal Aviation Administration's critical Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) system faced a temporary outage on Saturday, affecting its ability to disseminate crucial safety messages to pilots. This system resumed operations after several hours of being non-functional, raising alarm within the aviation sector.

This recent outage marks the latest in a string of issues impacting the FAA's systems, with a similar lapse occurring in early February. Such incidents highlight concerns over consistency and reliability within the nation's aviation regulatory body.

The FAA has announced that it is actively investigating the root cause of this latest disruption to prevent potential future issues. The agency emphasized its commitment to closely monitoring the recovery and stability of the NOTAM system to ensure pilot and passenger safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)