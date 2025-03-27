France's Surprise: Public Deficit Narrower Than Expected

Data released by France's statistics agency, INSEE, on Thursday revealed that the country's public sector budget deficit for 2024 widened to 5.8% of GDP. This figure, while larger than the previous year's 5.4%, managed to outperform the government's initial forecast of 6.0%.

Increased spending and shortfalls in tax revenue forced the government to adjust its deficit projections for 2024 multiple times. Despite these setbacks, France remains committed to curbing its deficit, setting an ambitious goal to decrease it to 5.4% of GDP this year as part of a broader strategy to meet the EU deficit ceiling of 3% by 2029.

Additionally, INSEE reported that the country's public debt rose to 113.0% of GDP in 2024, slightly above the government's forecast of 112.7% but a noticeable increase from 109.8% in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)