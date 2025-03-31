Left Menu

Primark CEO Resigns Amid Misconduct Probe

Paul Marchant, CEO of Primark, resigned following an investigation into his behavior towards a woman in a social setting. Marchant apologized, acknowledging his misjudgment. Eoin Tonge will serve as interim CEO. Primark's owner witnessed a share dip, emphasizing its commitment to maintaining high integrity standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 31-03-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 15:32 IST
Primark CEO Resigns Amid Misconduct Probe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Paul Marchant, who has served as the CEO of Primark since 2009, has stepped down after an investigation into his behavior towards a woman in a social setting, according to an official company statement. Marchant issued an apology to the person involved and resigned immediately.

On Monday, shares of Primark's parent company, Associated British Foods, fell by 4.9%, significantly sharper than the 0.8% decline seen in Britain's benchmark stock index. The company stated that Marchant admitted to an error in judgment and conceded that his actions did not meet the company's high standards.

With 451 stores across Europe and the US, Primark announced Eoin Tonge, the finance director of Associated British Foods, as the interim CEO. The investigation was led by external lawyers with Marchant's cooperation. The company reaffirmed its dedication to creating a safe and respectful workplace culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025