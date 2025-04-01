Left Menu

Shifting Gears: Mixed Trends in India's Automotive Dispatches

Leading automakers in India, including Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai, recorded a decline in vehicle dispatches in March 2024 due to inventory adjustments and softened demand. Meanwhile, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors saw growth driven by SUV models. The industry anticipates moderate growth attributed to economic factors and customer preferences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 19:50 IST
Shifting Gears: Mixed Trends in India's Automotive Dispatches
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Major automakers Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor India have reported a year-on-year decline in vehicle dispatches to dealers for March 2024, primarily due to inventory corrections and reduced demand. Conversely, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors experienced an increase in domestic passenger vehicle dispatches, fueled by the popularity of their SUV models.

Maruti Suzuki witnessed a slight 1% drop in domestic passenger vehicle dispatches, recording 1,50,743 units compared to the previous year. The company achieved a significant milestone, selling over 20 lakh units for the second consecutive year, despite the downtrend in mini and compact car sales. The firm is now focusing on reducing inventory levels while targeting retail sales.

Meanwhile, industry heavyweights foresee limited growth for the fiscal year FY26, projecting a 1-2% increase in volumes. Factors such as consumption growth, inflation, and infrastructure spending are anticipated to shape demand. Automakers remain optimistic, banking on SUVs, CNG, and EV expansion alongside strategic product portfolios.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025