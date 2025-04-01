Left Menu

India's Defence Exports Reach Record High

India's defence exports surged to Rs 23,622 crore in 2024-25, marking a 12.04% increase from the previous year. Prime Minister Modi and Defence Minister Singh lauded this growth, seeing it as a step towards self-reliance. India aims to hit Rs 50,000 crore by 2029.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 21:03 IST
India's Defence Exports Reach Record High
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant achievement for India's defence sector, exports have reached a record Rs 23,622 crore (approximately USD 2.76 billion) in the fiscal year 2024-25, reflecting a growth of 12.04% from the previous year. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted these figures on Tuesday, commending the stakeholders involved.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the accomplishment, describing it as a 'proud milestone' in India's journey toward self-reliance and global leadership in defence production. The strategic push has set a new target of Rs 50,000 crore in defence exports by 2029, signaling robust future growth.

The Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and private sectors significantly contributed to this success, experiencing a notable export surge of 42.85% and presenting Indian products' increasing global acceptability. The number of exporters and export authorisations issued have also increased markedly, supporting India's integration into the global supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025