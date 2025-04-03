Railway Protection Force on Track with CEIR for Lost Phones

In a move to bolster security for train passengers, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has partnered with the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal of the Department of Telecommunications. This collaboration aims to aid in tracing and recovering lost mobile phones, according to Thursday's announcement from the ministry.

Following a successful pilot in the Northeast Frontier Railway, the initiative is now being rolled out across the Indian Railways. The program is projected to benefit millions of passengers nationwide. Railway Protection Force Director General Manoj Yadava and Secretary (Telecom) Neeraj Mittal addressed attendees at the inauguration of the CEIR portal.

Yadava described the partnership as a landmark in railway security, emphasizing the use of digital technology to improve transparency and efficiency in retrieving lost devices. By utilizing the CEIR portal, the RPF can render stolen phones useless by blocking IMEI numbers, discouraging illegal use and facilitating quicker recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)