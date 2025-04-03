Left Menu

Railway Protection Force on Track with CEIR for Lost Phones

The Railway Protection Force has joined the Central Equipment Identity Register portal to track and recover lost mobile phones of train passengers. This nationwide implementation, following a successful pilot in Northeast Frontier Railway, aims to enhance passenger security by blocking and tracking stolen devices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 21:44 IST
Railway Protection Force on Track with CEIR for Lost Phones
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to bolster security for train passengers, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has partnered with the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal of the Department of Telecommunications. This collaboration aims to aid in tracing and recovering lost mobile phones, according to Thursday's announcement from the ministry.

Following a successful pilot in the Northeast Frontier Railway, the initiative is now being rolled out across the Indian Railways. The program is projected to benefit millions of passengers nationwide. Railway Protection Force Director General Manoj Yadava and Secretary (Telecom) Neeraj Mittal addressed attendees at the inauguration of the CEIR portal.

Yadava described the partnership as a landmark in railway security, emphasizing the use of digital technology to improve transparency and efficiency in retrieving lost devices. By utilizing the CEIR portal, the RPF can render stolen phones useless by blocking IMEI numbers, discouraging illegal use and facilitating quicker recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025