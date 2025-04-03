Left Menu

BMRCL's Push for Rule Compliance Amidst Rising Violations

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) reported over 27,000 rule violations in six months, urging commuters to adhere to guidelines. Major infractions include playing loud music, improper use of priority seats, eating on trains, and carrying large luggage. Despite no fines, warnings were issued to encourage better commuting etiquette.

Bengaluru | Updated: 03-04-2025 22:35 IST
The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) recently disclosed that nearly 27,000 incidents of rule-breaking occurred on its trains over a span of six months.

The metro authority is calling on passengers to adhere to established guidelines to ensure a smooth and pleasant commute for all. Violations were observed during non-peak hours from September 2024 to March 2025.

Common offenses included playing loud music, occupying priority seats meant for those in need, consuming food, and carrying oversized luggage. While no fines were imposed, the BMRCL has issued warnings to curb such behaviors and promote a harmonious commuting environment.

