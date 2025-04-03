BMRCL's Push for Rule Compliance Amidst Rising Violations

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) recently disclosed that nearly 27,000 incidents of rule-breaking occurred on its trains over a span of six months.

The metro authority is calling on passengers to adhere to established guidelines to ensure a smooth and pleasant commute for all. Violations were observed during non-peak hours from September 2024 to March 2025.

Common offenses included playing loud music, occupying priority seats meant for those in need, consuming food, and carrying oversized luggage. While no fines were imposed, the BMRCL has issued warnings to curb such behaviors and promote a harmonious commuting environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)