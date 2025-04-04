Kamoa Copper and CrossBoundary Energy Launch Baseload Solar Project in DRC

Kamoa Copper S.A., a major player in the global mining industry, has entered a pivotal partnership with CrossBoundary Energy to implement one of Africa’s most ambitious renewable energy initiatives. The agreement establishes a groundbreaking Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) to provide baseload renewable energy to the Kamoa-Kakula Copper mining complex, located near Kolwezi in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). This deal marks a major milestone in Kamoa Copper’s energy transition journey, paving the way for a cleaner and more sustainable future for one of the world’s largest copper producers.

A New Era in Renewable Energy for Mining

Kamoa Copper S.A. is a joint venture between Ivanhoe Mines, Zijin Mining Group, and the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which holds a 20% stake in the company. The Kamoa-Kakula Copper mining complex, one of Africa’s largest and most advanced copper mines, boasts an impressive copper production capacity of approximately 600,000 tonnes per annum. The mine is also preparing to launch a new direct-to-blister copper smelter by the second quarter of 2025, further solidifying its place as a global copper leader.

As part of their ongoing commitment to sustainability, Kamoa Copper has partnered with CrossBoundary Energy to develop a 222 MWp solar photovoltaic (PV) system combined with a 123 MVA/526 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS). This renewable energy plant is expected to deliver a dispatchable renewable baseload energy supply of 30MW to the mine, offsetting the use of fossil fuel generators. This will result in a significant reduction in carbon emissions—approximately 78,750 tonnes per year.

The solar plant will produce an estimated 300,000 MWh of clean energy annually, making a major contribution to the mine’s operational sustainability. It is a project of considerable significance, not just for Kamoa Copper, but also for the broader mining and energy industries across Africa.

Innovative and Reliable Energy for Heavy Industry

Traditionally, many mining operations have relied on solar PV and battery storage systems to complement existing power supplies, but guaranteeing a continuous supply of baseload renewable energy has been challenging due to the intermittent nature of solar power. However, with advancements in solar technology and the decreasing cost of battery energy storage systems, this renewable energy model is now viable and more affordable than ever before.

Kamoa Copper's partnership with CrossBoundary Energy is set to revolutionize this dynamic. With increased efficiency in solar PV and more reliable BESS systems, this project will ensure a consistent, cost-effective, and reliable power source for the mining operation, replacing diesel generators that have long been the go-to power solution for the industry.

Breaking the Mold: A Shift from Diesel Generators to Clean Energy

Annebel Oosthuizen, Managing Director of Kamoa Copper, expressed excitement about the significance of the new solar power project, stating, “This is a pivotal moment for Kamoa Copper and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. As a company, Kamoa Copper has been setting innovative benchmarks in various domains, and with this partnership on baseload renewable energy, we will continue to do so.”

The new power system marks a clear departure from the conventional reliance on diesel and heavy fuel oil (HFO) generators, which have historically provided the only viable means of baseload power generation for remote mining operations. This project not only provides a more reliable energy source but also aligns with global trends toward cleaner, greener energy solutions for industries with high energy demands.

Matthew Tilleard, Managing Partner at CrossBoundary Energy, commented on the wider implications for Africa, stating, “Africa’s most significant hindrance to growth and investment is access to reliable and affordable power. Projects like these prove that distributed clean energy can now provide cheaper baseload power, even for heavy industry.”

A Bold Step Forward in Sustainable Mining

The collaboration with CrossBoundary Energy highlights Kamoa Copper’s commitment to integrating cutting-edge renewable energy technologies into its operations, showcasing the company’s ambition to lead the way in sustainable mining. As the largest copper producer in Africa and one of the largest globally, Kamoa Copper is setting an industry benchmark for innovation and environmental responsibility.

“The solar project is a key milestone in delivering clean, reliable energy to Kamoa Copper. With advanced solar and battery systems, we’re boosting energy resilience, cutting emissions, and advancing sustainable mining,” said Auguy Bakome, Project Manager at Kamoa Copper. He went on to commend CrossBoundary Energy for their professionalism and technical expertise, underlining the strong collaborative nature of the project.

Franck Alloghe, Business Development Director for CrossBoundary Energy, also expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “This agreement represents a change in energy supply for mining operations, indicating that diesel or HFO generators are no longer the only viable option for guaranteed baseload power generation. We look forward to executing this project with the Kamoa Copper team. Baseload from the sun is here.”

Looking Ahead

Construction of the renewable energy facility is slated to begin in August 2025, with the project expected to be a game-changer in the energy landscape for mining operations, both in Africa and globally. As Kamoa Copper continues to expand its operations and integrate renewable energy solutions, the project will play a critical role in ensuring the mine’s energy resilience and supporting its goal of leading the way in sustainable mining practices.

The Kamoa Copper mining complex remains one of the fastest-growing copper complexes globally, with substantial energy needs. This renewable energy initiative not only addresses these needs but also sets the stage for the future of green energy in mining operations across the continent. Kamoa Copper’s pioneering efforts in renewable energy serve as an exemplary model for the mining industry’s energy transition worldwide, demonstrating that sustainable and cost-effective energy solutions are not only necessary but achievable.