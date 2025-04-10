Left Menu

Pilot's Untimely Demise Sparks Call for Better Regulations

The tragic death of a 36-year-old pilot highlights the urgent necessity for transparent regulations prioritizing pilot rest, safety, and humane scheduling. The ALPA, representing over 800 Indian pilots, stresses the need for comprehensive mental health support and revised airline duty and rest norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 18:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The unexpected death of a 36-year-old pilot due to medical complications has reignited concerns over pilot welfare, safety standards, and working regulations within the Indian aviation sector.

The Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA), representing around 800 pilots, has urged for the establishment of transparent regulations prioritizing rest, safety, and humane scheduling.

Amidst these calls, it is essential to implement comprehensive mental health support systems for pilots and revise duty and rest norms to combat fatigue, as airlines prepare to phase in these changes from July 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

