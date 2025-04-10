Pilot's Untimely Demise Sparks Call for Better Regulations

The unexpected death of a 36-year-old pilot due to medical complications has reignited concerns over pilot welfare, safety standards, and working regulations within the Indian aviation sector.

The Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA), representing around 800 pilots, has urged for the establishment of transparent regulations prioritizing rest, safety, and humane scheduling.

Amidst these calls, it is essential to implement comprehensive mental health support systems for pilots and revise duty and rest norms to combat fatigue, as airlines prepare to phase in these changes from July 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)