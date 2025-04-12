Left Menu

Tragic Factory Explosion in Nagpur Claims Five Lives

Five workers lost their lives in a devastating explosion at an aluminum factory in Nagpur. The Maharashtra government and the factory have announced compensations for the victims' families and those injured. An investigation into the tragic incident is underway, as announced by officials.

Updated: 12-04-2025 18:36 IST
  Country:
  • India

An explosion at an aluminum factory in Nagpur district tragically claimed the lives of five workers, after two more succumbed to injuries following the initial blast. The incident occurred at MMP Aluminum Industries in the Umred MIDC industrial area on Friday evening.

The Maharashtra government has stepped in to provide financial assistance, announcing a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for each of the deceased workers' families. Further aid includes Rs 55 lakh from the company, along with job offers for family members. Those injured will receive Rs 30 lakh, with employment opportunities extended to their relatives.

Revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, also the guardian minister of Nagpur, assured a comprehensive investigation into the catastrophe. A high-level meeting has been called to assess the situation, with a directive for an in-depth inquiry to ascertain the causes and prevent future tragedies.



