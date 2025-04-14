Left Menu

Revamping Mining Welfare: PMKKKY's New Initiative

The Mines Ministry is setting up a Program Management Unit to enhance welfare for communities impacted by mining activities. This unit aims to improve coordination with states for the effective implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana, leveraging funds from District Mineral Foundations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 17:49 IST
Revamping Mining Welfare: PMKKKY's New Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Mines is taking significant steps to boost support for areas and people affected by mining. It plans to establish a Program Management Unit to streamline coordination and enhance the effectiveness of the Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana (PMKKKY).

Launched in 2015, the PMKKKY focuses on the welfare of mining-impacted regions, utilizing funds from District Mineral Foundations. The Center has directed state governments to incorporate PMKKKY in their frameworks for DMFs to facilitate effective implementation.

Updated guidelines urge DMFs to focus on developmental projects, specifically in Aspirational Districts and Blocks. A significant portion of funds will be allocated to directly-affected areas, ensuring comprehensive and sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025