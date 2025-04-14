Revamping Mining Welfare: PMKKKY's New Initiative

The Ministry of Mines is taking significant steps to boost support for areas and people affected by mining. It plans to establish a Program Management Unit to streamline coordination and enhance the effectiveness of the Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana (PMKKKY).

Launched in 2015, the PMKKKY focuses on the welfare of mining-impacted regions, utilizing funds from District Mineral Foundations. The Center has directed state governments to incorporate PMKKKY in their frameworks for DMFs to facilitate effective implementation.

Updated guidelines urge DMFs to focus on developmental projects, specifically in Aspirational Districts and Blocks. A significant portion of funds will be allocated to directly-affected areas, ensuring comprehensive and sustainable development.

