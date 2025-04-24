Boosting India's Steel Production: Modi's Call to Action for the Industry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the steel industry to accelerate efforts in iron ore mining at untapped greenfield sites, emphasizing the need to bolster steel production across India.

Addressing the India Steel 2025 event virtually, Modi called on industry leaders to forge global partnerships and secure supply chains amid challenges in raw material sourcing.

He also highlighted the importance of reducing coal imports by exploring alternatives such as coal gasification and maximizing domestic reserves. Modi urged the industry to innovate by adopting new processes and becoming future-ready.

(With inputs from agencies.)