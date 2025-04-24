Left Menu

Hunt Intensifies: Kashmir Attack Suspects Named

Police in India's Kashmir have identified three suspected militants allegedly involved in a recent attack on tourists that resulted in 26 deaths. The authorities have issued notices naming the suspects, two of whom are Pakistani nationals, and announced rewards for information leading to their capture.

Updated: 24-04-2025 12:57 IST
In a significant development, police in India's Kashmir have released notices that name three individuals suspected to be behind the deadly attack on tourists in the region, which left 26 people dead earlier this week.

The police have also revealed that two of the suspects are Pakistani nationals. In response to the escalating situation, authorities have offered rewards for any information that leads to the successful arrest of these individuals.

This measure underscores the intensified efforts by law enforcement to apprehend those responsible for this tragic incident and prevent further escalation of violence in the region.

