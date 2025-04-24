Refex Industries Powers Ahead with Renewable Energy and Impressive Financial Growth

Refex Industries Limited, a prominent player in India's push towards green energy, has unveiled impressive financial results for the fourth quarter and overall FY 2025. The company, which specializes in Ash & Coal Handling as well as Green Mobility, reported a significant growth trajectory across its key performance indicators.

For Q4 FY25, Refex's standalone financial performance highlighted a total income of Rs 629.07 Cr—marking an 81.97% year-on-year increase. The EBITDA rose by 45.30%, while net profit surged by 59.68% from the previous year, underlining the company's robust operational efficiencies.

Chairman and Managing Director Anil Jain accredited this success to strategic realignments and the strong diversification of business models, particularly emphasizing investments in the green mobility sector and the company's new ventures like the Venwind Refex Power Limited. This commitment aligns with Refex's objective of playing a crucial role in India's green transition while creating lasting value.

(With inputs from agencies.)