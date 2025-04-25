Left Menu

Hindustan Zinc Shines with Record Profit Surge!

Vedanta's Hindustan Zinc Ltd has reported a significant 47.3% increase in net profit for Q4 2025, amounting to Rs 3,003 crore. The company attributed the growth to higher income and remains a key player in the global zinc and silver markets, despite economic uncertainties.

Vedanta Group's Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) experienced a remarkable financial boost in the first quarter of 2025, with a 47.3% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 3,003 crore. This growth is primarily attributed to a significant rise in income, with a substantial Rs 9,314 crore reported for the period, a notable jump from Rs 7,822 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Arun Misra, the Chief Executive Officer of HZL, highlighted the company's commitment to meeting the burgeoning domestic demand while maintaining its reputation as a low-cost, resilient zinc producer globally. The success marks HZL's 'best-ever fourth quarter profit after tax,' reflecting its strategic prowess in the face of ongoing global market challenges.

Despite global economic uncertainties, including market volatility due to trade wars, Chief Financial Officer Sandeep Modi emphasized the company's robust financial health. HZL's strong balance sheet, reduced cost base, and clear strategic orientation ensure its readiness to confront external pressures, solidifying its industry-leading status as a zinc and silver supplier to over 40 countries, holding a dominant share in India's primary zinc market.

