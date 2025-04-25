Mahindra Lifespace Reports Surging Quarterly Profits

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, a prominent player in the real estate sector, has announced a 19 percent increase in net profit for the first quarter of 2025, reaching Rs 85.09 crore compared to Rs 71.48 crore in the same period last year. This financial growth is attributed to improving market conditions.

However, the company experienced a decline in its net profit for the entire 2024-25 fiscal year, landing at Rs 60.94 crore, down from Rs 97.95 crore in the previous fiscal. Despite the dip in annual net profit, Mahindra Lifespace successfully expanded its total fiscal income to Rs 463.87 crore from Rs 279.12 crore in 2023-24.

As one of the leading real estate developers in the country, Mahindra Lifespace continues to navigate the fluctuating market conditions, demonstrating resilience and adaptability in its quarterly growth amidst an annual downturn.

(With inputs from agencies.)