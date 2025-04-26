Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Food Delivery Man Crushed by BEST Bus in Mumbai

A food delivery man, 21-year-old Sarthak Jangam, was tragically killed when a BEST bus ran over him in Mumbai's Prabhadevi area. The incident occurred at 9pm on Appasaheb Marathe Road. Authorities have booked the bus driver, and an investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-04-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 23:22 IST
Tragic Incident: Food Delivery Man Crushed by BEST Bus in Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A young food delivery worker was tragically killed in Mumbai when a BEST bus ran him over, police confirmed. The accident occurred in the city's Prabhadevi area.

According to an official report, the victim, identified as Sarthak Jangam, 21, was run over by the bus along route 171 at around 9pm on Appasaheb Marathe Road.

The bus driver involved in the accident has been booked as authorities continue their investigation into the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025