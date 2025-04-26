Tragic Incident: Food Delivery Man Crushed by BEST Bus in Mumbai

A young food delivery worker was tragically killed in Mumbai when a BEST bus ran him over, police confirmed. The accident occurred in the city's Prabhadevi area.

According to an official report, the victim, identified as Sarthak Jangam, 21, was run over by the bus along route 171 at around 9pm on Appasaheb Marathe Road.

The bus driver involved in the accident has been booked as authorities continue their investigation into the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident.

