US Places India on 'Priority Watch List' for IPR Concerns in 2025

The US, in its 2025 Special 301 report, has placed India on the 'priority watch list' for inconsistent protection and enforcement of intellectual property rights. While India has made strides in raising awareness, many IP issues remain unresolved, affecting its trade negotiations with the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 19:58 IST
The United States has once again designated India as a challenging environment for intellectual property rights protection, placing it on its 'priority watch list' for 2025. According to the US Trade Representative's Special 301 report, India's progress in intellectual property protection remains inconsistent despite increased engagement with the US.

The report highlights several unresolved issues, particularly regarding patent laws, which continue to affect US-India trade relations. India's insistence that its IPR regime is compliant with global norms contrasts with American industry perceptions of inadequate protection.

The backdrop of these findings is a strategic push for a bilateral trade deal aiming to boost commerce to USD 500 billion by 2030, while also addressing the US trade deficit with India, which stood at USD 41.18 billion in 2024-25. The report emphasizes the need for continued dialogue to bridge the gap over IP rights concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

