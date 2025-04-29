Left Menu

Star Air Soars: Expanding Fleet and Routes

Star Air, a regional carrier, has added its 10th Embraer E175 jet to its fleet and plans to introduce 15 new routes from May 15. The airline aims to expand its services to over 50 daily flights across 24 destinations and plans further fleet expansion by 2026, overcoming aviation sector challenges.

Updated: 29-04-2025 21:59 IST
Regional airline Star Air announced the addition of its 10th aircraft, an Embraer E175 jet, to its fleet on Tuesday. Starting May 15, the airline plans to introduce 15 new routes, boosting its operations to more than 50 daily flights serving 24 destinations.

Based in Bengaluru and part of the Ghodawat Group, Star Air intends to add four more Embraer E175 aircraft to its fleet by March 2026. By the end of the next financial year, the airline aims to operate 25 aircraft, with CEO Simran Singh Tiwana emphasizing its strategic growth aligned with connecting regional India.

Despite challenges in the aviation industry, including supply chain issues, Star Air has successfully completed six years of operations over the past decade. The airline has transported 1.5 million passengers with a schedule of 300 weekly flights, set to increase to 350 during the summer months, reflecting its robust growth.

