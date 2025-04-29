Star Air Soars: Expanding Fleet and Routes

Regional airline Star Air announced the addition of its 10th aircraft, an Embraer E175 jet, to its fleet on Tuesday. Starting May 15, the airline plans to introduce 15 new routes, boosting its operations to more than 50 daily flights serving 24 destinations.

Based in Bengaluru and part of the Ghodawat Group, Star Air intends to add four more Embraer E175 aircraft to its fleet by March 2026. By the end of the next financial year, the airline aims to operate 25 aircraft, with CEO Simran Singh Tiwana emphasizing its strategic growth aligned with connecting regional India.

Despite challenges in the aviation industry, including supply chain issues, Star Air has successfully completed six years of operations over the past decade. The airline has transported 1.5 million passengers with a schedule of 300 weekly flights, set to increase to 350 during the summer months, reflecting its robust growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)