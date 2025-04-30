Indian Stocks Open Flat Amid Global Uncertainty and Cautious Sentiment
Indian stock markets opened flat on Wednesday, mirroring mixed global cues and cautious investor sentiment. Nifty 50 and Sensex both saw minor declines. Key gainers included Dr Reddy's Labs and TCS, while Bajaj Finserv and SBI were among the top losers, signaling investor indecision amid resistance levels.
- Country:
- India
The Indian stock markets witnessed a flat opening on Wednesday, reflecting mixed global cues and a wary investor sentiment. Nifty 50 at the National Stock Exchange slightly dipped by 54.65 points to stand at 24,281.30, whereas BSE Sensex fell by 163.47 points, opening at 80,124.91.
In the initial trading hour, 828 stocks advanced, 1,224 declined, and 137 remained unchanged on the NSE. Notable gainers on the Nifty included Dr Reddy's Labs, L&T, Cipla, Tata Consumer, and TCS. Conversely, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Trent, Tata Motors, and SBI were among the major losers.
The markets had ended the previous session flat despite a volatile trading period. The indices opened with a gap of 42 points, experienced an intraday rally of 82 points, but closed with a modest gain of 7.45 points. Experts highlight that the Sensex is facing significant resistance around 80,500, with technical indicators showing indecision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tech Giant TCS Secures Land in Visakhapatnam for Major IT Investment
European Markets: L'Oreal Shines Amid Shaky Investor Sentiment
Luxury Goods Now Under Tax Radar: New TCS Rules Announced
TCS Unveils India-Centric Cloud Solutions Boosting Data Sovereignty
Ugandan Athletes Shine with Double Victory at TCS World 10K