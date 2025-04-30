Surge of Optimism: British Stocks Rally Amid Mixed Corporate Results
British stocks saw a rise as investors assessed mixed corporate results. The FTSE 100 and midcap index both exhibited gains, with optimism about U.S. trade deals helping stabilize markets. GSK and Genus performed well, while industrial miners faced declines. Nationwide reported a dip in British house prices.
British stocks experienced gains on Wednesday, driven by investors evaluating mixed corporate results. As the month nears its end, the main indexes almost completely recovered losses initially caused by disruptive U.S. trade policies.
At 1009 GMT, the FTSE 100 index rose by 0.1%, marking its thirteenth winning session. Meanwhile, the midcap index surged 0.7%, extending its streak to six sessions of growth.
Despite recent market stabilization owing to optimism around U.S.-China trade deals, some sectors struggled. Conversely, GSK experienced a 4.1% rise, and Genus saw a substantial 28.3% jump after achieving a significant milestone with U.S. FDA approval.
