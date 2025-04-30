Left Menu

SPARSH Hospitals Set to Open Advanced Facility in Bengaluru

SPARSH Group of Hospitals is nearing the launch of its new 300-bed facility in Hennur, Bengaluru. With a focus on advanced technology and compassionate care, the hospital aims to offer premium healthcare. The new unit is expected to enhance local economic opportunities and set new healthcare standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 30-04-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 18:14 IST
SPARSH marks Pujan ceremony at new Hennur unit. Image Credit: ANI
In a ceremonial step marking its commitment to premium healthcare, SPARSH Hospitals organized a traditional Pujan at their upcoming facility in Hennur, Bengaluru. The 300-bed unit, which is set to open mid-May, reflects the group's vision of integrating advanced technology and compassionate care. This facility aims to be a pivotal healthcare provider.

Offering state-of-the-art facilities, SPARSH Hennur will merge cutting-edge technology with a human-centric approach. Chairman Dr. Sharan Shivaraj Patil emphasizes that it stands as a pillar of clinical excellence, delivering world-class quality healthcare while generating approximately 2500 jobs, thereby boosting the local economy.

As part of its ongoing expansion, SPARSH Hospitals integrates innovations such as AI-driven diagnostics and robotic-assisted surgeries to offer personalized treatments. The group's mission is to make healthcare equitable, ensuring that advanced medical services are a right for everyone. The upcoming Hennur unit will be a testament to this mission.

