SPARSH Hospitals Set to Open Advanced Facility in Bengaluru

In a ceremonial step marking its commitment to premium healthcare, SPARSH Hospitals organized a traditional Pujan at their upcoming facility in Hennur, Bengaluru. The 300-bed unit, which is set to open mid-May, reflects the group's vision of integrating advanced technology and compassionate care. This facility aims to be a pivotal healthcare provider.

Offering state-of-the-art facilities, SPARSH Hennur will merge cutting-edge technology with a human-centric approach. Chairman Dr. Sharan Shivaraj Patil emphasizes that it stands as a pillar of clinical excellence, delivering world-class quality healthcare while generating approximately 2500 jobs, thereby boosting the local economy.

As part of its ongoing expansion, SPARSH Hospitals integrates innovations such as AI-driven diagnostics and robotic-assisted surgeries to offer personalized treatments. The group's mission is to make healthcare equitable, ensuring that advanced medical services are a right for everyone. The upcoming Hennur unit will be a testament to this mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)