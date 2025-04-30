Trump's Tariff Turnaround: Boosting the American Auto Industry

In a significant policy shift, President Donald Trump has signed executive orders to ease his previously imposed 25% tariffs on automobiles and auto parts, acknowledging the potential harm to domestic manufacturers. This move aims to bolster the American auto industry amid concerns about rising costs and decreased competitiveness.

The amended tariffs, which offer rebates based on vehicle sales prices, are intended to facilitate a smoother transition for automakers increasing domestic assembly. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent highlighted the administration's commitment to expanding US manufacturing jobs, with plans to enhance local production capacities.

In response, industry leaders like Stellantis and General Motors have expressed appreciation, citing the benefits of a leveled playing field. However, experts like Sam Fiorani caution that industry shifts require significant time and investment. As Trump marks 100 days back in office, questions about the broader economic impact of his tariff modifications remain.

(With inputs from agencies.)