Left Menu

Economic Uncertainty Amid Tariff Tensions: Markets React

The Dow and S&P 500 experienced a late rally, closing higher despite a shaky session marred by economic data showing a GDP contraction. Key highlights include a dip in private payroll growth and cooler inflation pressures, against the backdrop of trade uncertainties and interest rate speculation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 02:36 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 02:36 IST
Economic Uncertainty Amid Tariff Tensions: Markets React
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A late rally lifted the Dow and S&P 500 on Wednesday, as the market shook off earlier losses. Economic data indicating a 0.3% contraction in the GDP for the first quarter initially weighed on sentiment, showcasing the impact of ongoing trade tensions.

Compounding the complex economic picture, consumer spending rose slightly more than anticipated, highlighting ongoing resilience among U.S. consumers. However, private payroll growth showed a significant slowdown, with only 62,000 jobs added, well below projections, according to the ADP National Employment Report.

The late surge was buoyed by consumer staples and technology stocks, notably Mondelez, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft, which reported strong earnings. Traders are now looking towards Fed interest rate decisions, all while grappling with trade policy-induced volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025