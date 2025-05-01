Left Menu

JANKI Part-1: A Cinematic Revolution Set for Nationwide Release

N.MAHI Films Production unveils JANKI Part-1, an action-packed movie poised to captivate audiences across India. Featuring a stellar cast led by Dilesh Sahu and Anikriti Chowhan, the film combines high-intensity storytelling with cultural themes, debuting June 13, 2025, nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 15:11 IST
JANKI Part-1: A Cinematic Revolution Set for Nationwide Release
Poster Out "JANKI Part-1": Big Mass Action Entertainer Set for Grand Release on June 13, 2025. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

N.MAHI Films Production announces the nationwide release of its much-anticipated action film, JANKI Part-1, set to hit theatres on June 13, 2025. The film, featuring a notable cast including Dilesh Sahu and Anikriti Chowhan, promises to make waves with its robust storytelling and dramatic intensity.

The gripping poster unveiled alongside shows Sahu and Chowhan in striking saffron costumes, evoking cultural pride and signaling a narrative of revenge and resilience. The backdrop, rich with fiery visuals and mythological motifs, suggests a deeper spiritual storyline, while the bold, blood-splattered typography of 'JANKI' emphasizes the film's action-packed themes.

Backed by acclaimed producers Mohit Kumar Sahu, Gajendra Dewangan, Aashish Kumar Goel, and Ravi Mahawar, and guided by director-writer Kaushal Upadhyay, JANKI Part-1 marries traditional storytelling with modern cinematic flair. With a score by Toshant Kumar and Monika Verma and choreography by Baba Baghel, the film is set to deliver visually captivating scenes and a compelling musical experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025