JANKI Part-1: A Cinematic Revolution Set for Nationwide Release

N.MAHI Films Production announces the nationwide release of its much-anticipated action film, JANKI Part-1, set to hit theatres on June 13, 2025. The film, featuring a notable cast including Dilesh Sahu and Anikriti Chowhan, promises to make waves with its robust storytelling and dramatic intensity.

The gripping poster unveiled alongside shows Sahu and Chowhan in striking saffron costumes, evoking cultural pride and signaling a narrative of revenge and resilience. The backdrop, rich with fiery visuals and mythological motifs, suggests a deeper spiritual storyline, while the bold, blood-splattered typography of 'JANKI' emphasizes the film's action-packed themes.

Backed by acclaimed producers Mohit Kumar Sahu, Gajendra Dewangan, Aashish Kumar Goel, and Ravi Mahawar, and guided by director-writer Kaushal Upadhyay, JANKI Part-1 marries traditional storytelling with modern cinematic flair. With a score by Toshant Kumar and Monika Verma and choreography by Baba Baghel, the film is set to deliver visually captivating scenes and a compelling musical experience.

