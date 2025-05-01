Left Menu

APSEZ Reports Record Growth: Soaring Profits and Expanding Horizons

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) announced an impressive 50% increase in net profits for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2024-25, driven by strong port and logistics growth. The company forecasted further revenue expansion while continuing to increase its market dominance and global footprint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 15:27 IST
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) achieved unprecedented growth in the March quarter, reporting a 50% surge in net profits to Rs 3,025 crore. This stems from substantial increases in both port volumes and the logistics sector.

The company handled an impressive 450 million tonnes of cargo across its 15 ports during the fiscal year 2024-25, reflecting an 8% rise in Q4 alone. APSEZ projects its revenue to grow between 15.8% and 22.2% this fiscal year.

Underlining its success, CEO Ashwani Gupta highlighted the company's strategic achievements and future plans, including acquisitions and port expansions, affirming APSEZ's progress towards becoming a global leader in ports and logistics.

