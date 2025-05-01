APSEZ Reports Record Growth: Soaring Profits and Expanding Horizons

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) achieved unprecedented growth in the March quarter, reporting a 50% surge in net profits to Rs 3,025 crore. This stems from substantial increases in both port volumes and the logistics sector.

The company handled an impressive 450 million tonnes of cargo across its 15 ports during the fiscal year 2024-25, reflecting an 8% rise in Q4 alone. APSEZ projects its revenue to grow between 15.8% and 22.2% this fiscal year.

Underlining its success, CEO Ashwani Gupta highlighted the company's strategic achievements and future plans, including acquisitions and port expansions, affirming APSEZ's progress towards becoming a global leader in ports and logistics.

(With inputs from agencies.)