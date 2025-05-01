Left Menu

NRAI and ONDC Forge Strategic Alliance for Digital Empowerment in Food Industry

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) and ONDC have reaffirmed their partnership to foster digital empowerment, aiming to build an inclusive framework for food businesses. Both entities deny any withdrawal by NRAI from ONDC, emphasizing ongoing strategic collaboration through ONDC's Food Council.

The collaboration between the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) and Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has reached a pivotal moment, as the two organizations intensify efforts to build a robust digital framework. This initiative is geared towards empowering food businesses across the nation, according to a joint statement released on Thursday.

In response to rumors of NRAI's withdrawal from ONDC, leaders from both entities clarified that their partnership remains strong and ongoing. Sagar Daryani, President of NRAI, emphasized that discussions through ONDC's Food Council are actively shaping a scalable model to benefit all stakeholders, including small restaurateurs and national brands.

Marichi Mathur, Senior Vice President at ONDC, highlighted that the collaboration seeks to create an equitable network, driving access and visibility for food businesses. This strategic partnership is set to revolutionize digital commerce for the food industry, ensuring long-term growth and transparency for all members involved.

