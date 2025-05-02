Nita Ambani Advocates India's Cultural Renaissance at WAVES 2025 Summit

JioStar Chairperson Nita Ambani delivered a keynote address at the ongoing WAVES 2025 summit, spotlighting India's enduring cultural and spiritual influences worldwide. Her address revolved around the theme 'Taking India to the world,' underscoring India's historical global reach.

Ambani highlighted how Indian culture extended its influence globally long before modern communication technologies like the internet and cinema existed. She reiterated that India's cultural export is not a new endeavor. 'The light of India has traveled far and wide for thousands of years,' she asserted, pointing to ancient Buddhist monks who journeyed to India in quest of spiritual and cultural wisdom. Ambani cited the worship of Hindu deities in countries like Japan and Indonesia, showcasing the persistent cultural influence.

She noted that India's architectural genius is reflected in monumental sites such as Angkor Wat in Cambodia and Borobudur in Indonesia. Ambani remarked on the deep imprint of Indian philosophy on world thinkers, emphasizing India's status as a cultural cradle, whose time to shine has arrived anew. 'From kathavachaks and bards to epics and cinema, storytelling is India's legacy,' she added.

Further highlighting India's modern cultural footprint, Ambani mentioned how Indian arts have captivated global audiences, expressed through theatre, dance, music, and cinema. The Reliance Foundation's dedication to preserving and reviving India's artistic legacy was emphasized, underlining the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre two years ago.

'We believe in culture's power to heal and unite,' she said, stressing their mission to showcase the best of Indian arts to the world while inviting global arts to India. The Foundation's Swadesh initiative aims to honor traditional artisans and promote age-old crafts globally, Ambani explained. At the WAVES platform, it was announced that the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre will host a grand Indian weekend at New York's Lincoln Center in September.

The WAVES 2025 summit, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to establish India as a global media and entertainment hub, aspiring to unlock a USD 50 billion market by 2029. The summit, under the theme 'Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries,' is a confluence of global media dialogue, e-marketplace engagements, and expansive sector showcases, involving thousands of delegates and numerous participating countries.

