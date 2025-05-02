Acharya Prashant on Caste Census: A Tool for Progress or Regression?

Acharya Prashant, a noted spiritual teacher and founder of the PrashantAdvait Foundation, has weighed in on the impending caste census, describing data collection as a neutral act whose value depends on the intention behind its use. Speaking on Friday, he stressed that while the census could be a valuable tool for policy-making, identifying marginalized communities and facilitating affirmative action, it could also be misused for divisive electoral strategies.

In conversation with ANI, Acharya Prashant elaborated that caste census data, in itself, is neither inherently good nor bad. Its merit, he argued, lies in its application. If the objective is to improve the socio-economic understanding of backward communities, thereby leading to more informed and effective policy decisions, then the census is beneficial. However, if the data is employed to solidify caste divisions or for calculating electoral advantages, its potential turns regressive.

The last caste census was conducted in 1931, and Acharya Prashant acknowledged the mixed reactions toward this renewed initiative. While he recognized the justified apprehensions regarding its misuse, he emphasized the importance of using this data constructively to assess advancement in areas like education, prosperity, and gender equality among marginalized groups. The Union government's decision to include caste in the upcoming census, announced by the Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, adds another layer to this complex debate on its prospective implications for society.

