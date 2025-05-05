Chhattisgarh's Investment Surge: A Promising Future

Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has announced a significant influx of investment proposals totaling over Rs 4.50 lakh crore due to the state's new industrial policy introduced last November. In a recent interview, Sai emphasized that the tangible benefits of these investments will be evident in two years.

Sai also discussed his administration's efforts to reduce corruption, a prevalent issue during the previous Congress regime, thereby enhancing the state's revenue. Initiatives like investor connect events in major cities have been instrumental, leading to a notable rise in business interests.

Among the key projects is the state's first semiconductor manufacturing unit and India's inaugural AI-driven Data Center Park, planned for Nava Raipur Atal Nagar. Despite the slow pace of Nava Raipur's development as an IT hub, Sai remains optimistic about its future growth.

