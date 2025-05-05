Chhattisgarh's Investment Surge: A Promising Future
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai highlights investment proposals worth over Rs 4.50 lakh crore following a new industrial policy. Sai claims to have curbed corruption, boosting revenue, and foresees benefits in two years. Key initiatives include a semiconductor unit and AI Data Center Park in Nava Raipur.
- Country:
- India
Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has announced a significant influx of investment proposals totaling over Rs 4.50 lakh crore due to the state's new industrial policy introduced last November. In a recent interview, Sai emphasized that the tangible benefits of these investments will be evident in two years.
Sai also discussed his administration's efforts to reduce corruption, a prevalent issue during the previous Congress regime, thereby enhancing the state's revenue. Initiatives like investor connect events in major cities have been instrumental, leading to a notable rise in business interests.
Among the key projects is the state's first semiconductor manufacturing unit and India's inaugural AI-driven Data Center Park, planned for Nava Raipur Atal Nagar. Despite the slow pace of Nava Raipur's development as an IT hub, Sai remains optimistic about its future growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Officer Cleared: Corruption Case Thrown Out Due to Invalid Sanction
Delhi PWD Minister Accuses AAP of Corruption, Outlines Water Distribution Reforms
Supreme Court Deliberates on Potential Sanction for Corruption Probe
Corruption in Maharashtra's Jal Jeevan Mission Exposed
Supreme Court Enlarges Bench on Yediyurappa Corruption Plea