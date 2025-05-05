Zee Media's Financial Woes Deepen with Rising Losses

Zee Media, a prominent Indian news network, announced a widened consolidated net loss of Rs 36.76 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 2025. This represents a significant increase from the Rs 6.51 crore loss recorded in the same period during the previous fiscal year, as stated in the company's latest regulatory filing.

The company's revenue from operations saw a 13% decline, falling to Rs 155.80 crore in the March quarter. Meanwhile, total expenses rose by 6.4% to Rs 200.21 crore. The advertising revenue experienced a 13.5% drop to Rs 145.44 crore, and subscription revenue decreased by 6.9% to Rs 10 crore.

Throughout FY25, Zee Media's overall losses widened to Rs 119.42 crore from Rs 98.43 crore in the prior year. The news network, operating 20 TV channels, detailed that its total consolidated income reduced by 4.53% to Rs 632.97 crore. Despite these challenges, shares of Zee Media closed at Rs 14.38 on the BSE on Monday, marking a 2.93% rise from the previous close.

