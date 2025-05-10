Mumbai Metro Line 3 Expansion Boosts Connectivity and Commute

The eagerly anticipated extension of Mumbai Metro Line 3, running from Bandra-Kurla Complex to Acharya Atre Chowk in Worli, officially opened for public service on Saturday. This expansion promises to enhance the commuting experience for residents and office-goers in Mumbai's bustling urban sectors.

Previously, the Aqua Line was operational only between JVLR Aarey and BKC, hitting new ground with its services last year. Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the new phase, highlighting that the final segment connecting Worli to Cuffe Parade is expected to commence operations by August.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited confirmed the new schedule, with trains operating between 6.30 am and 10.30 pm daily, barring Sundays. The extension is set to include six strategic stations and will significantly ease travel to pivotal city landmarks and business hubs, with journey costs ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 60.

(With inputs from agencies.)