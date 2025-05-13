Left Menu

India's Mutual Fund Inflows Surging Despite Market Challenges

India's mutual fund industry anticipates inflows of USD 40-45 billion in FY 2025-26, propelled by robust SIP contributions. Bernstein's report highlights continued retail investor discipline as a key factor, while lump-sum inflows are expected in H2 FY26, boosting the industry's growth and valuation prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 13:04 IST
India's Mutual Fund Inflows Surging Despite Market Challenges
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's mutual fund industry is on the brink of witnessing strong financial inflows amounting to USD 40-45 billion in the fiscal year 2025-26, primarily driven by sustained Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) contributions, according to a report by Bernstein.

While projected inflows may slightly trail the record USD 55 billion from FY25, they remain considerably above the USD 30 billion recorded in FY24 and extend beyond long-term averages. The report emphasizes that retail investors continue their steady SIP contributions, showing resilience even through market downturns.

Despite weaker month-on-month inflows during FY25's fourth quarter, the overall inflows outperformed expectations, with some lump-sum contributions anticipated in FY26's latter half. The enduring trend of consistent retail investments is expected to mitigate business cyclicality and potentially boost asset management companies' valuations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025