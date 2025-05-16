Left Menu

FAA Outages Highlight Aging Air Traffic Control Infrastructure

The FAA experienced a communication loss at the Denver Air Route Traffic Control Center, caused by both main and backup frequencies failing. Although quickly rerouted to a secondary frequency, the incident revealed concerns about the aging air traffic infrastructure, confirming the need for urgent modernization efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 02:56 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 02:56 IST
FAA Outages Highlight Aging Air Traffic Control Infrastructure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) faced scrutiny after Denver's air traffic control experienced a two-minute communication loss. However, contact was maintained through emergency frequencies. Such incidents have become increasingly concerning amidst a backdrop of a series of telecom outages affecting public trust.

Franklin McIntosh, deputy head of air traffic control, confirmed that both main and backup frequencies failed briefly, but controllers handled the situation as per protocol without compromising aircraft safety. Representative Robert Garcia emphasized the concern at an FAA oversight hearing, noting that outages are occurring more regularly due to aging equipment.

A Government Accountability Office report indicated that 51 of the FAA's 138 air traffic control systems are unsustainable, urging urgent modernization. Currently investigating the Denver incident, the FAA acknowledges challenges in controlling the aging infrastructure and an air traffic controller deficit, with billions proposed for infrastructure fixes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025