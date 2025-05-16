FAA Outages Highlight Aging Air Traffic Control Infrastructure

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) faced scrutiny after Denver's air traffic control experienced a two-minute communication loss. However, contact was maintained through emergency frequencies. Such incidents have become increasingly concerning amidst a backdrop of a series of telecom outages affecting public trust.

Franklin McIntosh, deputy head of air traffic control, confirmed that both main and backup frequencies failed briefly, but controllers handled the situation as per protocol without compromising aircraft safety. Representative Robert Garcia emphasized the concern at an FAA oversight hearing, noting that outages are occurring more regularly due to aging equipment.

A Government Accountability Office report indicated that 51 of the FAA's 138 air traffic control systems are unsustainable, urging urgent modernization. Currently investigating the Denver incident, the FAA acknowledges challenges in controlling the aging infrastructure and an air traffic controller deficit, with billions proposed for infrastructure fixes.

