Signature Global Aims for Record-Breaking Sales Amid Strong Demand
Signature Global targets a 21.5% increase in sales bookings to Rs 12,500 crore this fiscal, launching multiple housing projects to meet robust demand. The company's net profit rose significantly, as did its total income. Signature Global remains optimistic about achieving double-digit growth in the current year.
Realty firm Signature Global, based in Gurugram, is setting its sights on a 21.5% rise in sales bookings, aiming for Rs 12,500 crore in the current fiscal. The company plans to launch numerous housing projects to capitalize on the strong demand showing in the real estate market.
According to their investor presentation, Signature Global is not only setting ambitious sales goals for the 2025-26 fiscal with a target of Rs 12,500 crore but is also looking to maintain a 20% growth in sales annually over the long term. In the 2024-25 fiscal, the company's sales bookings surged by 42%, reaching a record Rs 10,290 crore.
Chairman Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal expressed satisfaction with the year's results, citing the company's success across various business aspects, including pre-sales and revenue. Their strategic focus on premium and mid-income segments, combined with market trend anticipation, has driven their remarkable growth.
