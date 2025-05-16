Kaushalya Logistics Expands Network with Shree Cement Partnership

Kaushalya Logistics Limited (NSE: KLL), a prominent player in the logistics sector specializing in support for the cement industry, has achieved a major development by partnering with Shree Cement Limited. This collaboration signifies a considerable growth in Kaushalya's client base.

The newly-formed alliance involves operations at the Rohtak Depot under the CFA model, marking the company's inaugural depot of this variety in the fiscal year 2025-26 and the second new facility of the year. This expansion boosts Kaushalya Logistics' network of depots and rake points to 104. Additionally, approval has been obtained for the Bhiwani Depot, with operations expected to commence shortly.

Aligning with Shree Cement not only boosts Kaushalya Logistics' market presence but also sets the stage for future volume growth and operational scalability. The CFA model ensures greater integration with the client's supply chain, enhancing delivery speed and service quality. The company aims to increase its depot network to over 200, reinforcing its dedication to providing efficient and scalable supply chain solutions in the cement industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)