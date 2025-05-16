Left Menu

Kaushalya Logistics Expands Network with Shree Cement Partnership

Kaushalya Logistics Limited has partnered with Shree Cement Limited, marking a significant expansion. The collaboration includes operations at the Rohtak Depot under the CFA model. This new alliance strengthens the company’s market presence, increasing its depots to 104, with plans for further expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 18:59 IST
Kaushalya Logistics Expands Network with Shree Cement Partnership
Kaushalya Logistics Onboards Shree Cement as New Client; Begins Operations at Rohtak Depot Under CFA Model. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kaushalya Logistics Limited (NSE: KLL), a prominent player in the logistics sector specializing in support for the cement industry, has achieved a major development by partnering with Shree Cement Limited. This collaboration signifies a considerable growth in Kaushalya's client base.

The newly-formed alliance involves operations at the Rohtak Depot under the CFA model, marking the company's inaugural depot of this variety in the fiscal year 2025-26 and the second new facility of the year. This expansion boosts Kaushalya Logistics' network of depots and rake points to 104. Additionally, approval has been obtained for the Bhiwani Depot, with operations expected to commence shortly.

Aligning with Shree Cement not only boosts Kaushalya Logistics' market presence but also sets the stage for future volume growth and operational scalability. The CFA model ensures greater integration with the client's supply chain, enhancing delivery speed and service quality. The company aims to increase its depot network to over 200, reinforcing its dedication to providing efficient and scalable supply chain solutions in the cement industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025