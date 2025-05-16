Swift Recovery Efforts in North Maharashtra Train Derailment

A swift response by the Central Railway followed a derailment incident involving a goods train at Amalner station, North Maharashtra, on Thursday afternoon. Notably impacting the Nandurbar-Surat route, this derailment saw a locomotive and six wagons dislodged, obstructing a vital connection between South Gujarat and North Maharashtra.

At 3:06 pm, the Bhusaval division promptly dispatched its Accident Relief Train, showcasing the railway's commitment to rapid crisis management. Specialized teams from the TRS department also reached the site soon after to aid restoration efforts, as stated in a release by Central Railway officials.

Senior railway figures, such as the Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Technical) and the Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer, oversaw on-ground operations, ensuring the resumption of services with minimal delay. The incident highlighted the administrative efficiency and collaborative spirit in railway operations.

